GreatVoiceGreetings.com Helps Business Owners with Professional Voicemail Recordings

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- More business owners are realizing that having professionally recorded voicemail greetings and auto attendant messages on their office phones and cell phones play a large role in impressing their customers and bolstering their image. Those business owners who want their company to stand out are turning to Great Voice Greetings (http://www.GreatVoiceGreetings.com) where they are able to have their phone recordings voiced by a professional voice talent.



Lecia Macryn, president, states: “Businesses that have their voicemail greetings, auto attendant messages and IVR voice prompts recorded by a professional voice talent, help reinforce their company’s image. Professionally recorded greetings can help add instant credibility to a business.” She adds: “We’ve recorded telephone greetings for businesses all over the world whose owners either didn’t like the sound of their own voice or tried to use people in their office to do the recordings... however, the clarity, grace, confidence and professionalism just wasn’t there. We polish a company's image and help them make a great impression when customers call, which can give a business a leg up on the competition."



All types of businesses have turned to GreatVoiceGreetings.com for their phone recordings. The company services small business owners who may only need one simple greeting as well as large corporations worldwide who require hundreds of messages and voice prompts. Professional greetings can also be recorded into mobile phones for business owners who use their mobile phone or smartphone as their main business line.



More information is available at: http://www.GreatVoiceGreetings.com or contact GreatVoiceGreetings.com via phone: 248-288-2242



Media Contact

GreatVoiceGreetings.com

Lecia Macryn

2844 Livernois #572

Troy, Michigan 48099

United States Phone: 248-288-2242

info@greatvoicegreetings.com

http://www.GreatVoiceGreetings.com