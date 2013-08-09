Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Greece Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Greece beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Greece beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Following on the new coalition government being able to secure a second bailout for the country, the Greek beer market has stabilized in 2012, supported by consumers finding innovative ways to enjoy an evening out. Unemployment continues to rise, however, but a reduction in primary deficit has shown that budget cuts appear to be working. Tourism remains strong in Greece, supporting a flagging on-premise channel over the tourist season.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The new coalition government has brought a measure of stability to Greece, and consumers are hopeful that this could signal the beginning of recovery for the country. Greeks continue to remain supportive of Greek products in favor of branded products, and a trend of 'suburbanization' as a night out has become evident.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Greece Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Greece Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The new coalition government has brought a positive outlook for Greece, securing bailout funding from the Eurozone .



Unemployment figures in Greece remain high and the outlook for employment in 2013 remains bleak.



Branded products underwent heavy price promotions in retail channels, appealing to the shrinking Greek expendable budget.



In spite of a reduced price-per-liter, on-premise continues to shed volume as expendable income decreases.



Support for products of Greek origin continues to shift consumer spending habits away from other brands.



Key Highlights

Double-digit decline in imports as consumers switch preferences to products of Greek origin.



Olympic Brewery has doubled its market share with the winning formula of Fix Hellas and the newly launched Fix Dark.



Fix Dark and Blue Island, both of Greek origin, are newly launched in 2012, along with Kaiser Blonde.



The competitive price of draft beer has attracted consumer interest in 2012 as the price per liter suits economical spending habits.



Shrinking home budgets lead Greek consumers away from mainstream products, in spite of competitive price promotions from branded products.



Companies Mentioned



ATHENIAN BREWERY SA, HELLENIC BREWERIES OF ATALANTI SA, MACEDONIAN THRACE BREWERY SA, MYTHOS BREWERY SA, OLYMPIC BREWERY SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138932/greece-beer-market-insights-2013.html