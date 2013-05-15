"Greece Beverage Forecasts March 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Greece Beverage Forecasts March 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Published by Canadean, Country Beverage Forecasts provide consumption trends (1999 to 2011 actual, 2012 provisional plus 2013 to 2018 forecasts) for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The current economic environment remains gloomy in western markets and Eurozone countries are having a particularly turbulent ride. Fortunes will be mixed for the beverage industry in the coming years, but emerging markets continue to hold great potential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The key driving force behind commercial beverages remains Asia, with China and India leading the way. The growing consumer base and rising disposable incomes levels is fuelling growth in these markets. Health awareness, particularly regarding sugar content in beverages and price- sensitivity are important global trends.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 30 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (1999-2011 actual, 2012 provisional and 2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the individual beverage categories
Individual market data
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- East Europe Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Global Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Australasia Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- North America Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Latin America Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- West Europe Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Asia Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- Vietnam Beverage Forecasts March 2013
- China Beverage Forecasts March 2013