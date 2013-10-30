"Greece Business Forecast Report Q4 2013" Published

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Greece Business Forecast Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- We expect a return to positive economic growth in 2014 following six years of depression.
The prospect of further spending cuts and tax hikes will ensure that demonstrations and national strikes remain a key feature of the political landscape over the medium term.
The current account deficit has collapsed faster than we had expected, raising the prospect of a return to surplus over the medium term.
This is symbolic of Greece's transition towards a more balanced and sustainable economic growth model.
Major Forecast Changes
There are no major forecast changes this quarter.
Key Risk To Outlook
Upside Risks To Deficit Forecasts: The severity of the fiscal consolidation programme and the public backlash mean that the scope for slippage will remain pronounced.
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