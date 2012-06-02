Greece Defence & Security Report Q2 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Greece Defence & Security Report Q2 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- The Greek defence budget is expected to experience a serious reduction of around 16% compared to 2011 figures as austerity measures begin to bite.
Savings are expected to be found in the reduction of salary, operations, procurement and overseas deployment costs. The decrease in spending on overseas operations will herald a significant reduction in national deployments to Afghanistan, the Balkans and the Indian Ocean. Greece has historically both met and exceeded NATO's established 2% of GDP guidelines for national defence spending. It remains unlikely whether Athens can sustain such a figure in the near future. The extent to which the defence budget has been ring-fenced from other national austerity measures has been brought sharply into focus by accusations that France and Germany had pressured Greece not to reduce its defence procurement budget, lest this affect purchases of equipment from these two countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
At the strategic level, although tensions between Greece and Turkey have lessened in recent years, disputes between Athens and Ankara over the future of Cyprus, and the demarcation of airspace between the two countries, continues. There is a rough strategic balance that exists between the two nations' air forces at present, although this could be upset over the long term should Turkey move ahead and purchase new Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA). Greece will need to perform a similar acquisition of new MRCAs in the future if it is to preserve the air power balance between the two countries. However, one Greek MRCA purchase has already been cancelled, and a renewed bid to acquire new combat aircraft in the future seems unlikely given the health of Greek finances.
Along with the requirement for new MRCAs, the Hellenic navy will eventually need to purchase new maritime patrol aircraft, although this is expected to be postponed until the country's financial crisis begins to ebb. However, Greece may take advantage of an American offer to acquire a large number of main battle tanks for free from ex-US Department of Defense stocks.
While the purchase of new MRCAs maybe all but impossible for Athens in the foreseeable future, the country's air force has been keen to maintain its skills, and is deepening its relationship with Israel to this end. Greece is likely to continue to take advantage of Tel Aviv's deteriorating relationship with its erstwhile ally Turkey. The next 12 months will see one of the most challenging periods for Greek defence spending. The forecast reductions to the country's defence budget are likely to be difficult to achieve without a corresponding adjustment to the country's defence posture.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Japan Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- India Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Kuwait Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- South Africa Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defence & Security Report Q2 2012
- France Defence & Security Report Q2 2012