"Greece Defence & Security Report Q2 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Greece Defence & Security Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- One of BMI's conclusions from this report concerns Greece's defence budget. While the country has routinely maintained defence spending in excess of NATO's 2% of GDP guideline figure, Athens' ability to maintain such spending levels in the future now seem highly unlikely given Greece's current economic woes. In addition, the report examines the transition of the Greek armed forces from their erstwhile NATO posture which was focused on the protection of the southern European flank towards a lighter, more deployable configuration.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- Spain Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- France Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- India Defence & Security Report Q2 2013