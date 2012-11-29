"Greece Defence & Security Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Greece Defence & Security Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- BMI's Greece Defence & Security Report for Q412 examines the country's strategic situation, its defence posture and defence procurement activities.
The report discusses Greece's strategic situation, including its fractious relationship with Turkey; its relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and other European nations; and its global relations and its participation in military operations around the world. In terms of procurement, the report examines Greece's current defence programmes, planned acquisitions and future procurement aspirations in light of the country's economic crisis.
One of BMI's conclusions from this report concerns Greece's defence budget. While the country has routinely maintained defence spending in excess of NATO's 2% of GDP guideline figure, Athens's ability to maintain such spending levels in the future now seem highly unlikely given Greece's current economic woes. In addition, the report examines the transition of the Greek armed forces from their erstwhile NATO posture which was focused on the protection of the southern European flank towards a lighter, more deployable configuration. BMI believes that the Hellenic Air Force is one of the most proficient in Europe as a result of its experience in countering Turkish air power in the decades following the latter's invasion of Cyprus. Nevertheless, all three branches of Greece's armed services are falling under the government's austerity measures, with plans afoot to close army, air force and naval bases. Greece's finances are also having an adverse effect on the country's ability to support military operations around the world, and the sustainment of its defence industry which historically has been highly reliant on the domestic market.
BMI has added the following discussions to the Greece Defence & Security Report. These include:
- Clarifications regarding the Greek defence budget for 2012.
- A description of the defence decision making structure in Greece, and the order of battle of the respective Hellenic armed forces.
- Greece has experienced no major defence procurement activity, nor any major reorganisation of its defence posture over the last quarter primarily because of the country's acute economic situation. As such, BMI has made no major changes to this edition of the Greece Defence & Security Report.
