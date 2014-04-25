Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Greece Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Despite the Greek economy's expected return to growth in 2014, we expect no lessening in the

pressures on the Greek pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors over the medium- to long term. Further

discussions with country's troika of lenders clearly indicate that more cuts to spending are on the horizon.

With the government continuing to target the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector for cost savings, and

against a backdrop of considerable market decline, generic drugs will present the only growth opportunity

for drugmakers over the medium term.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: EUR5.64bn (US$7.45bn) in 2013 to EUR5.27bn (US$6.70bn) in 2014; -6.6% in local

currency terms and -10.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast downwardly revised from previous quarter.

? Healthcare: EUR13.42bn (US$17.71bn) in 2013 to EUR11.86bn (US$15.06bn) in 2014; -11.6% in local

currency terms and -15.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast downgraded from previous quarter as a

result of further cost-containment measures.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153170/greece-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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