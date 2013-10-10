Greece Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013 - New Market Report

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Greece beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
According to the European Commission and DC Ecofin, Greece's economic climate was at 89.2 points in April, 93.8 in May and 93.5 in June. The slight decline of the last month was because of the political turmoil that took place. Nevertheless these numbers are the highest recorded over the last five years. For Q2-13 the economic climate index is at 92.2 points, which is five points higher than that of Q1-13 and 13 points higher than that of Q2-12.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Inflation is expected to continue to decelerate in 2013. The budget measures of EUR9.4 bn, out of which EUR7.4 bn concerns wages cuts, pensions and social allowances that have already had an effect on private consumption, and which in turn is expected to produce stable prices. This means that after more than four decades, inflation for 2013 is expected to be zero, at 0.1-0%, while the eurozone's average inflation is at 2.5%.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Greece beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Greece Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q22013vsQ22012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
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