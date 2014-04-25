Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Greece Renewables Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The 'New Deal' for the Greek renewables sector was voted into law in April marking the largest

shake-up in the sector in Greece to date. Losses across the board for all producers are meant to eliminate

the deficit of the operator of the electricity market, LAGIE, which in November 2013 reached EUR576mn.

We maintain our forecasts for wind, and expect an increase from 2015 onwards, although the capacity that

has already flooded the Greek market should discourage a renewed influx of capacity, especially at lower

FiTs.

We have, however, revised up our medium-term generation and capacity forecasts for non-hydropower

renewables, due to a larger-than-expected project pipeline. According to data from LAGIE the only time

when there was a slowdown in applications was in March 2014 during the height of uncertainty ahead of the

final New Deal legislation. Data from LAGIE show there are solar projects totalling over 4,000MW in

various stages of development, an increase from the 3,700MW reported in September 2012, leading us to

revise up our average generation growth forecasts from 3.7% to 11.0% between 2013 and 2017.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153171/greece-renewables-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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