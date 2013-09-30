Greece Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Greece Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Greece's telecoms market remains under pressure on numerous fronts, with consumer spending being reined-in as a result of the government's latest austerity measures. Were the market less reliant on prepaid services, this would seep through to the telecoms sector only gradually. However, this is not the case and we have already seen mobile ARPUs contract sharply in H212 and Q113. Meanwhile demand for broadband connections appears undimmed and around half of new handsets sold in Q412 were, reportedly, smartphones. It would seem that mobile and broadband services are more of a necessity for cash-strapped Greeks than might have been expected.
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Key Data
- The mobile market continued its rebound from large subscription losses in 2010, with y-o-y growth of 0.6% to 15.303mn subscriptions at the end of March 2013.
- However ARPU rates have dropped sharply y-o-y to Q113 - with both Vodafone and Cosmote reporting y-o-y declines of over 20%. Further mobile termination rate (MTR) reductions took effect, adding to the downward pressure on ARPU from price competition and economic conditions.
Key Trends & Developments
Incumbent operator Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) expanded VDSL 50Mbps speeds after the deployment of 1,100 new cabinets in about 180 centres across Greece and around 600 outdoor sites in Attica. As part of OTE's upgrade initiative, 170,000 subscribers will be able to access 50Mbps speeds. Alternative operators are also rolling out very high-speed broadband services based on incumbent OTE's VDSL network. Higher-speed services and the proliferation of bundled services and converged products should help the broadband market to continue growing despite the chilly economic conditions. Whether the operators can turn a profit from these activities still remains to be seen. Meanwhile, tentative plans for the construction of a fibre to the x network remain on hold.
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