Greek American Businesses Directory launches New Website

Emerson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- The Website AllGreekAmerican.com recently launched as a new online directory service for shoppers and businesses with an exclusive focus on Greek-American Businesses in the USA. The Website brings together a growing list of the country’s Greek-American businesses so that Greek-Americans can find their services and products everywhere in the U.S. The Website currently has listings in most states in the north east with an emphasis in New York and New Jersey.



America is home to several million people claiming Greek heritage, giving the U.S. the largest concentration of people of Hellenic descent outside of Greece itself. This thriving community has left an indelible mark on the American way of life through business, culture and cuisine.



As a tight-knit familial group, American Greeks as well as Americans of all stripes look to the thousands of Greek businesses across the country to provide the best of Greek American life, services and products that enrich the American cultural tapestry. “Our goal for the new online directory is to bring all the Greek American professionals and businesses together in one location so that the Greek American community and lovers of all things Greek can find those services,” said an AllGreekAmerican.com representative.



Shoppers can browse the Greek American Business Directory Website’s extensive and growing list of businesses and professionals by category and featured locations. Categories currently include attorneys and legal services, autos, food and dining, catering halls, churches and religious organizations, house and home, wellness and beauty, education, travel, gifts and flowers, employment services, financial and health care.



In addition, the Website provides a variety of community services for visitors and members that include event listings, classifieds, deals and coupons as well as articles, reviews and blog posts about Greek communities, consumer tips and more. There is also a new iPhone app that puts the Greek American Business directory in the hands of shoppers on the go no matter where they are in the country. Users can save their favorite items, send specific links to friends and family via email, Facebook or dozens of other social media sites. “We wanted to create a way to extend the strong ties of the Greek community to an online community that can continue to grow and share,” said a Website directory representative.



Of course businesses can register with AllGreekAmerican.com. As the largest exclusively Greek American directory on the internet, businesses and professionals can bring targeted marketing to bear in ways that increase visibility and sales. For more information, please visit http://AllGreekAmerican.com