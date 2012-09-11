New Materials research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Greece possesses very limited indigenous energy resources, and coal is the most significant type of energy source in the country. The number of lignite reserves in Greece totalled XX million tons in 2009. The Greek coal production totalled XX million tons in 2011, while coal consumption stood at XX million tons in 2011. The main coal deposits in the country are located in Northern Greece at Ptolemais-Amynteon, Florina, Drama and Elassona, as well as at Megalopolis in Southern Greece.
Although the Greek government is aiming to increase the contribution of renewable energy resources to power production in the future, this will not have any substantial impact on the production of coal for at least the duration of the forecast period. The country does not have any hard coal reserves and, as such, it imports hard coal from Russia, South Africa, Colombia and Venezuela.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Greek coal mining industry:
- It provides historical values for the Greek coal mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It offers a detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports and exports of key minerals in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the coal mining industry in Greece
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues affecting the coal mining industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the coal mining industry in Greece
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to coal mining, which constitutes a major part of the country's total mining industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Greek coal mining industry
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Assess industry structure and competitive landscape for key minerals, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
- Assess the growth opportunities and industry dynamics by understanding the production, consumption, import and export figures for key minerals both in terms of volume and value
