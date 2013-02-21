Greek M.D. Shares Ways to Find a Plastic Surgeon That Specialize in Correcting Physical Deformities

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- When it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon, there are two deciding factors which trump all others: safety and results. Every patient who walks into a doctor’s office wants to know that the doctor knows what they are doing. And, they want to know that the doctor can deliver and make them better than they were before. When it comes to something as serious as plastic and reconstructive surgery, those concerns are amplified greatly. While doctors have massive amounts of education and training, the quality of care still varies greatly. So, when the need arises, the question becomes, “What needs to be done to find a qualified and highly skilled plastic surgeon?”



According to Dr. Apostolos Gaitanis, Chief Surgeon of Agaitanis, “Choosing a highly skilled plastic surgeon is absolutely essential, whether it’s for correcting a cleft lip in a child or performing liposuction.” To avoid the pitfalls that can befall a patient when choosing a plastic surgeon, Apostolos Gaitanis recommends the following:



- Find a doctor, an MD CCST, that is certified and specializes in plastic and cosmetic surgery



- Choose a doctor whose primary goals are the safety of the patient and guaranteed results



- For liposuction, pick a doctor who uses the latest technology, e.g., Body Tite, which uses radio frequencies to literally melt the fat, before sucking it with an extra thin needle.



- Locate a doctor who understands the psychological benefits, the self-confidence, and the enhanced relationships that the patient expects as a result of the surgery



- Retain a doctor who guarantees and provides natural looking results



According to Dr. Apostolos Gaitanis, “Whether it’s a child with a cleft life, a mastectomy patient or an individual with a local fat issue, safety and results are key.” Finding a specialist who guarantees these points is essential.



