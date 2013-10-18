Hollywood Gathers to Raise Funds and Awareness for Greek NGO, PRAKSIS

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- On Wednesday October 9th 2013, the Philhellenes Fundraiser for Praksis took place at Skybar at the Mondrian Hotel. Hollywood’s “Philhellenes” (a Greek word used to describe ‘admirers of Greece’), came out to support and raise awareness as well as much needed funds for Greek NGO PRAKSIS, which is dedicated to assisting the homeless in Greece, among its many humanitarian focused programs. The main goal for PRAKSIS is to combat the social and economic exclusion of socially vulnerable groups, and to defend their basic civil and social rights. Statistics show that 2 out of 3 Greek households have an annual income lower than 18,000 euros and that currently, 31% of the Greek population is facing the skirts of poverty and social exclusion. PRAKSIS NGO activates all across Greece, not only in the two major urban centers of Athens and Thessaloniki, but also on the island of Lesbos and in the area of Patras as well as in the borders of Greece.



Event Producer Jane Owen was raised in Greece by her Greek mother Catherine Adrianopoulos. She addressed the crowd at the event, telling guests that she felt "it was important for every Greek to give back and support Greece in its time of need". Jane then introduced PRAKSIS Fundraising Director Marie Halaka who gave a moving speech, informing the crowd of the severe Human impact that the crisis in Greece has caused. The current crisis has forced 80% of Greeks to cut back on basic commodities and goods, whilst 1 out of 3 Greek children are currently growing up in households that are living below the poverty line.



The food and drinks for the event were kindly donated by Petros Restaurant, Jimmy Christos (Three Sisters Catering), William Stavropoulos (Sage Beverages), and Mani Imports, and flowers were provided by David Z. of MyBeverlyHillsFlorist.com, and GreekInternationalMarket.com. Silent auction items were donated by the following charitable sponsors: the Hyperion Media Group, Ulysses Voyage Restaurant, Hale Bob Clothing, Rossano Ferreti Hair Salon, Allison Davies Jewelry Designs, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, Serendipity Patmos, Onor Mani, Capri Villas, Locccations.com, Aesara Villa Mykonos, MARE e VISTA Epaminondas hotel Exofab, Mumble Jumble, Kalon Skincare, Ali Larter and Tracy Zahoryin, Variety Cruises, Love Greece Clothing and the LA Lakers.



The guestlist consisted of celebrities and royalty which included Her Majesty The Queen of the Hellenes Anne-Marie of Greece and HRH Princess Theodora of Greece, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), George Kotsiopoulos (Fashion Police), Ellen Hollman (Spartacus), Antoinette Kalaj (Riddick), Anna Wilding (Buddah), Gianni Capaldi (Blood of Redemption), Ashley Palmer (Paranormal Activity), Branca Ferrazo (Petunia), Max Ryan (Sex and the City 2), Alyssandra Snows (Miss Germany 2003), Saye Yabandeh (5th & Alameda), Jus Riddick (Actor/Comedian), Laura Bryna (Recording Artist), and Sofia Milos (CSI Miami). Many of the attendees were of Greek origin and have strong ties to this organization, and others were there to offer their donations and support to the cause.



Many celebrities have pledged their support to PRAKSIS and this specific cause such as Olympia Dukakis, Melina Kanakaredes, Maria Menounos and Cat Cora who are already starting social media outreach and will be continuing their support for the future.



Her Majesty The Queen of the Hellenes Anne-Marie of Greece and HRH Princess Theodora of Greece said "We were delighted to attend such a wonderful event for such a worthy cause, and we hope more light can be shed on the issues that so many Greeks are having to face at the moment."



This is the first of many events planned in the future, intending to unite West Coast Greeks and “Philhellenes” to the common goal of supporting all Greeks effected and suffering due to the financial crisis. Donations of 4$ and more to support PRAKSIS specific antipoverty program against homeless are possible via credit card through:https://www.ammado.com/nonprofit/praksis. The success of this event has already triggered the interest of many sponsors, influencers and international brands that would like to link their activities to such an honorable cause.



For more information contact:



Jane Owen Public Relations

Jane@janeowenpr.com



About PRAKSIS

PRAKSIS is an independent NGO, which has as its main goal the creation, application and implementation of humanitarian and medical action.