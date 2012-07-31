Greek Yogurt: An Athletic Super-Food of Olympic Proportions

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- As the world’s greatest athletes seek every possible performance advantage, sports nutrition has become a growing field of study. “An athlete’s diet, nutrient intake, and supplementation protocol plays a role in not only performance, but health and well-being,” says June M. Lay, M.S.



Research has shown that prolonged bouts of high intensity or endurance exercise temporarily depress the immune system, making athletes vulnerable to infection, and making it harder for them to recover from their competitions. But fortunately for elite athletes, the probiotics found in products such as Voskos Greek yogurt can increase a healthy immune system.



That isn’t the only benefit of probiotics. “In one study, conducted pre- and post-marathon, 83% of the runners reported that they occasionally or frequently suffered one or more gastro-intestinal disturbances while running or immediately afterwards,” says Lay. “That’s a sobering statistic.” The probiotics in Voskos Greek yogurt have been shown to prevent infections and antibiotic-caused diarrhea, colon cancer, reduce bowel inflammation, and manage irritable bowel syndrome. “So adding Greek yogurt to their diet may really make a difference in the health and performance of these athletes,” says Lay.



