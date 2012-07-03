Greek Yogurt Featured in 4th of July Picnic Recipe for Beef Sliders With Chimichurri Sauce

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Voskos Greek Yogurt is featured in a hamburger recipe that’s a perfect addition to any Independence Day grill-out. Drawing on the flavors of Argentina, a Chimichurri-inspired sauce for the sliders combines cilantro, parsley, and oregano, and can be made the day before to allow the flavors to develop.



Ingredients for Sliders:



1 pound ground beef

3 medium scallions, white and tender green parts only, very finely chopped

1/2 cup minced cilantro

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 medium tomato, thinly sliced

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

8 small hamburger or slider buns, such as King's Hawaiian, halved



Ingredients for Chimichurri Yogurt Sauce:



3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped oregano leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup plain Voskos Greek Yogurt

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste



Combine the garlic and vinegar in a bowl. Stir in cilantro, parsley, oregano, and lemon juice. Whisk in olive oil and yogurt and season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to serve with sliders.



Place a grill pan over medium-low heat or preheat a gas or charcoal grill. Be sure the grillpan or grill is clean and the racks are oiled before preheating to prevent the small patties from sticking.



In a medium bowl combine beef, scallions, cilantro, grated cheese salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 8 patties, each about 2 1/2 inches in diameter and about 1 inch thick. Cook the patties for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Let them rest for 2 minutes.



Place slice of tomato on bottom half of each bun; top each with a patty, spread a teaspoon of chimichurri yogurt sauce, top with a slice of onion and place the other half bun on each. Enjoy!



Yields: 8 Servings

Nutritional Facts:

Calories per Serving: 395

Total Fat: 11.8g

Total Carbohydrates: 43.1g

Total Dietary Fiber: 2.1g

Total Protein: 27.2g



Voskos Greek Yogurt has been recognized in awards contests presented by Fitness magazine, Women’s Health, Vegetarian Times, Natural Solutions, Self Magazine and Cooking Light magazine. Visit the Voskos Web site for dozens of Greek yogurt recipes for high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfasts, appetizers, entrees and snacks.



About Voskos Greek Yogurt

Award-winning for its thick, rich taste and nutritional value, Voskos Greek Yogurt is all-natural, hormone-free, gluten-free, and Kosher certified. Through Voskos’ proprietary ProStrain™ method, Voskos yields two times more protein, more probiotics, less lactose, and a thicker, creamier consistency. Voskos offers an organic Greek yogurt line and all-natural line in both plain and blended flavors. Available nationwide, retailing between $1.49 - $2.99 in stores such as Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Bi-Lo, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and more. For store locations and other great opportunities visit Facebook.com/Voskos.Greek.Yogurt today.