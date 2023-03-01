Green Ammonia Market Worth $17.9 Billion by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- The global Green Ammonia Market is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion in 2030 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 72.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Green Ammonia Market has promising growth potential due to the rising deployment of fuel cell vehicles.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Ammonia Market"

223 - Tables

51 - Figures

223 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118396942



Alkaline water electrolysis expected to dominate Green Ammonia Market, by technology, during the forecast period



The alkaline water electrolysis segment holds the largest share of the Green Ammonia Market. The large market share can be attributed to the increasing number of large scale projects for the green hydrogen production.



Power generation to witness fastest growth rate in Green Ammonia Market, by application, during forecast period



The Green Ammonia Market, by application, is divided into power generation, transportation and industrial feedstocks, wherein industrial feedstocks accounts for the largest share. Power generation is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of deployments of alkaline water electrolysis for small scale power generation applications in Europe and Asia Pacific.



Europe expected to dominate Green Ammonia Market during forecast period



In this report, the Green Ammonia Market has been analyzed for four regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the World. Europe is a significant contributor to the Green Ammonia Market in the current scenario of electrolysis technology, owing to the rapidly increasing cost-competitiveness which enables consumers to have access to clean electricity.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=118396942



Key Market Players:



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of a few of the top players in the Green Ammonia Market.



The Green Ammonia Market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Green Ammonia Market are Siemens Energy (Germany), NEL ASA (Norway), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), ITM Power (UK), YARA International (Norway), and BASF SE (Germany) and others.



About MarketsandMarkets™:



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/green-ammonia.asp