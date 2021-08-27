Green Ammonia Projects Create Renewable Energy Infrastructure Opportunities

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- Innovation and growth in renewable energy is moving at a fast pace today with new projects springing up all over the Asia Pacific region. One of the most notable is the search for green ammonia, a gas that is widely used to make agricultural fertilisers. Green ammonia has the advantage of being a 100% renewable and carbon free process, meaning that there are currently many enterprises exploring the possibilities for creating it. Origin Energy Ltd (an Australian electricity and natural gas company) and Mitsui O.S.K Lines, a major Japanese shipping giant are joining forces to look for opportunities to create green ammonia in Australia for the purposes of export. The focus is on a joint development of the supply chain with the goal of supplying key downstream markets from 2026. Origin Energy is also looking at a number of other export-scale green hydrogen opportunities across Australia. These projects are driving Asia Pacific renewable energy infrastructure recruitment and creating a wealth of opportunities for talented people to step up and move forward in their careers.



Working with LVI Associates is a simple way to tap into the spike in activity in Asia Pacific renewable energy infrastructure recruitment. The firm is a well-established specialist in this field, providing high level hiring support not just in renewables but also other key infrastructure fields including building services, construction, forensics, transportation and water and environmental. The firm was established in 2012 and has built up a presence in Asia Pacific renewable energy infrastructure recruitment that makes it the go to for organisations looking to expand and for talented people who are keen to take a career-defining next step. Visibility in the Asia Pacific region is complemented by the firm's international reach - LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This dual local and global perspective is a considerable advantage in an area such as infrastructure where opportunities are constantly created in locations all over the world.



A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide opportunities for enterprises to reshape and futureproof workforces. LVI Associates has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professions and has extensive connections with organisations across infrastructure, from small firms seeking to disrupt and innovate to international brands focused on profitability and growth. The objective at the firm has always been to remove pain points from the process of Asia Pacific renewable energy infrastructure recruitment so that it becomes more mutually beneficial for all involved. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to support this goal and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to provide an exceptional service. That continued to be the case during the pandemic conditions of the past year when the firm adapted to offer remote hiring and onboarding that continued to support firms across the infrastructure sector. Today, there are many roles available via LVI Associates, including Sales Manager [Wastewater], Process Manager [Petrochemical], Proposal Engineering Manager, Lead Application Engineer and Segment Sales Manager [Building Services].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.