Green Auto Lube Excited to Provide Quick Oil Change Options for Customers

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Green Auto Lube, an American auto oil change company located in Spokane, Washington, is excited to provide quick oil change options for customers that will help the environment. Their green oil changes use re-refined lubricants like synthetic blend, full synthetic and dexos approved. Re-refined oil consumes 85 percent to 89 percent less energy than standard crude oil and is ASTM certified.



The company will advise its customers to change their motor oil in accordance with the vehicle's manufacturer recommendations to greatly extend the life of the engine.



They also provide a range of ancillary services like air conditioning recharging and air filter replacement. A proper recharge can help the air conditioning system in a vehicle and can reduce the air temperature by as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Air filter replacement which offers better gas mileage reduced emissions, improved acceleration, increased engine life and overall improved driving ability.



Other ancillary services that will be offered include antifreeze exchange, automatic transmission, fluid and filter exchange breather element replacement, cabin air filter replacement, drive train fluid exchange, fuel filter replacement, light bulb replacement, PCV valve replacement, rain repellent, serpentine and V-belt replacement, wiper blade replacement and in the future, more services.



When open, they will be providing environment friendly, quick oil change service at an affordable rate. They will also offer oil change discount coupons in Spokane, WA to help make Green Auto Lube a cheap oil change contender. Apart from the above service, the company will also provide full fleet services. A representative while elaborating this stated, “At Green Auto Lube, we service entire fleets of vehicles, whether it's five vehicles or 100. No fleet is too small or too big. All accounts are customized to your needs. As a business owner, you don’t have to worry about fleet efficiency and dependability when you let us take care of it for you.”



About Green Auto Lube

GreenAutoLube is a customer-oriented company. They are dedicated to accommodate immediate, honest and dependable service while paying full attention to use American-made bio-based lubricants, reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. The company is dedicated to provide its clients with reliable alternative options from what has become the standard in the fast-lube market. Green Auto Lube's main goal is to provide unparalleled customer service and great prices on re-refined lubrication product line and standard oil changes.



To know more about their offerings please visit: http://www.greenautolube.com



Or call 1-855-AUTO-LUBE