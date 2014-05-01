Green Auto Lube Now Offers Affordable and Environmentally-Friendly Spokane Oil Change Service

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Green Auto Lube now offers an affordable and environmentally-friendly Spokane oil change service. To keep the engine clean and boost its efficiency, a regular oil change is vital. Green Auto Lube provides its customers with bio-made lubricants which are made in America rather than procuring it from foreign sources. This oil offers immediate and reliable help to boost an engine’s longevity. Their bio-based lubricants are the very best for the preventive maintenance any vehicle’s engine.



One of the representatives from the company stated, “Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented preventive maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American made bio-based lubricants reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. Our environmentally-friendly discount oil change will be servicing all of the Spokane Valley area. We like to keep Mother Nature proud. When we open, Green Auto Lube will be providing vehicle fleet services to all types of cars, trucks and vans, ancillary services, and of course, quick oil changes.”



Green Auto Lube in oil change Spokane, WA also provides a vehicle fleet service to numerous types of cars, vans and trucks, quick oil changes, and ancillary services. The company takes pride in serving the Spokane, WA area first, and then the rest of the world. They have the best trained and certified technicians to look after the efficiency of engines. A Green Auto Lube oil change also helps cool and clean the vehicle’s internal components, greatly enhancing the life of the engine.



About Green Auto Lube

Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American-made bio-based lubricants, and reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. Green Auto Lube's main goal is to provide unparalleled customer service and great prices on their re-refined lubricating product line and standard oil changes. They provide complete peace of mind to their clients while leaving their facility with their double check procedure providing complete quality assurance.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.greenautolube.com.