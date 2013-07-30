Green Auto Lube to Offer Standard Oil Change in Spokane WA

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- In a recent blog by Green Auto Lube, America’s responsible and affordable oil changes, they have announced they will be offering a re-refined lubricating product line and a standard oil change in the Spokane, WA area. It will be America's first Green Auto Lube location.



A spokesperson for the company further states, “We are dedicated in bringing you the best alternative options for what has become the standard in the fast-lube market. At Green Auto Lube, we provide two options to meet Spokane oil change needs. The first one is Re-Refined Oil Change, while the other is bio-based oil change.”



Reports suggest that a re-refined oil change process uses 85-89% less energy than standard crude oil. “Re-Refined oil lessens the environment-impacting emissions created from refining crude oil by up to 65%”, confirms the spokesperson for Green Auto Lubes. However, the company is yet to launch its bio-based oil change services as the exact location has not been determined.



With an aim of a greener and safer environment of tomorrow, Green Auto Lubes is a dedicated green organization and is dedicated to change the carbon cycle for the better. Other than oil change services, the company believes and aims to restore the natural environment balance also by introducing re-refined lubrication products to the world's market.



The bio-based lubricants they will be using are ASTM certified and have been thoroughly inspected and tested to ensure superior performance and sustainability, without having a negative impact on customers and the environment. The blog ends by stating, “We're getting ready to provide superior service at affordable prices and make the world a better place for everyone, so stay tuned for an announcement about the location of the Spokane oil change shop.”



About GreenAutoLube.com

Green Auto Lube will be a customer oriented preventive maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American made bio-based lubricants reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. They aim to provide vehicle fleet services to all types of cars, trucks and vans, ancillary services and quick oil changes. With their new initiative they are very happy to first serve Spokane, WA and then the world.



To know more about the company, please visit: http://www.greenautolube.com/