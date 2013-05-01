Green Auto Lube Will Offer Bio-Based Lubricants for Superior Performance

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Green Auto Lube soon will be providing customers with specially formulated bio-based lubricants. This is already getting people excited for a green oil change in Spokane. The company will carry ASTM certified bio-based lubricants that have been tested to perform at the same levels or better than standard and even synthetic-based lubrication. The organization promises a better oil change in Spokane within a customer’s budget.



Upon opening, Green Auto Lube promises to sell a sustainable product that benefits both users and the environment. Their re-refined oil will use 85 percent to 89 percent less energy than standard crude oil. A re-refined oil change in Spokane, WA is not only better for the environment, but it is also as good as or better than standard or synthetic lubrication for all engine types.



Re-fined oil reduces environment-impacting emissions created from refining crude oil by up to 65 percent. Bio-based oils improve tool performance, reduce environmental impact, and are safe and convenient for use in a wide variety of manufacturing applications. Besides lubricating the internal components of a vehicle's engine, it may also cool and clean the internal components.



In the future, your Oil change in Spokane, in accordance with the vehicle's manufacturer recommendations, can greatly extend the life of the engine. Bio-based oils significantly reduce gear-grinding friction, and the enhanced lubricity allows for faster grinding with less chance of parts burning. Bio-based oils provide significant improvements for gear- grinding reductions in friction, and the heat produced allows for faster grinding with less chance of burning of the parts. Surface finish is improved, grinding wheels retain their size and form longer to improve quality and extend wheel life. This reduced friction greatly improves efficiency.



Green Auto Lube will also take care of all of diesel oil change needs. It carries standard diesel motor oil and synthetic diesel motor oil to better suit customer needs.



Green Auto Lube will open in Spokane in 2013. Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service. Our accurately trained and certified technicians will use American-made, bio-based lubricants, reducing the dependency on foreign petroleum. We are dedicated to bringing you alternative options from what has become the standard in the fast-lube market.



