Green Auto Lube Will Offer Eco-Friendly Oil Change Service at Affordable Price

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Green Auto Lube now announces their quick oil change service at reasonable prices. To be able to run an engine for a longer period of time and keep the engine clean, oil changes are required. Green Auto Lube oil change helps customers with their manufactures recommended oil changes. Their oils help maintain precautionary measures for any vehicle.



One of the representatives from the company stated, “Besides lubricating the internal components of your vehicle’s engine, motor oil also cools and cleans the internal components. By changing motor oil in accordance with the vehicle’s manufacturer recommendations, you can greatly extend the life of your engine. We also can take care of all of your diesel oil change needs. Green Auto Lube carries standard diesel motor oil and synthetic diesel motor oil to better suit your needs.”



Green Auto Lube provides cheap oil changes when compared to other oil companies. Their oil provides greater protection to engines in all kinds of vehicles when compared to other conventional oils. Their higher mileage motor oil helps in reconditioning, which prevents oil loss.



Green Auto Lube will also offer Discount oil change coupons for its customers. This discounted coupon helps the customer save a lot of money, while at the same time; it helps maintain good engine conditions. The best part of the Green Auto Lube’s oil is that it is environmentally-friendly, thereby boosting the efficiency of the engines in their first city, Spokane.



About Green Auto Lube

Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American-made bio-based lubricants, and reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. Green Auto Lube's main goal is to provide unparalleled customer service and great prices on their re-refined lubricating product line and standard oil changes. They provide complete peace of mind to the client while leaving their facility with their double check procedure providing complete quality assurance.



To know more about them, please visit http://greenautolube.com/.