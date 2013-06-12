Green Auto Lube Will Offer Innovative Options with Green Oil Change Needs

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Green Auto Lube, the future of the green oil change in Spokane WA, offers innovative options with your green oil change needs. Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American-made bio-based lubricants.



The oil change they plan to use consists of two options for its future clients, namely a re-refined oil change and a bio-based oil change. A re-refined oil change is estimated to take 85 to 89 percent less energy to produce than standard crude oil; re-refined oil is not only great for the environment but great for any vehicle. Re-refined oil lessens the environment-impacting emissions created from refining crude oil by up to 65%. The bio-based oil change will be friendly to the environment and sustainable.



Green Auto Lube states, “All of our services come with a quality inspection. You will have the peace of mind leaving our facility that your vehicle has gone through our double check procedure for quality assurance. We try to prove as a one- stop destination that aims to provide auto services and maintenance at all competitive prices.”



Green Auto Lube, a future leader for a Spokane oil change also provides ancillary services that won’t make customers drive all over town for a quality auto service. Green Auto Lube is a one-stop shop that will provide auto maintenance services at competitive prices.



When opened, Green Auto Lube will provide environmentally friendly discount oil change services to all of the Spokane Valley area. The effort is to give priority to green products and make Mother Nature proud while also providing vehicle fleet services to all types of cars, trucks and vans.



About greenautolube.com

Green Auto Lube will be a customer oriented preventive maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American made bio-based lubricants reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. They aim to provide vehicle fleet services to all types of cars, trucks and vans, ancillary services and quick oil changes. With their new initiative they are very happy to first serve Spokane, WA and then the world.



To know more visit: http://www.greenautolube.com/