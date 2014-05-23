Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Green Auto Lube will offer Oil change in Spokane, WA at the most affordable price. An oil change helps run engines longer and keep them clean. This oil change is added to precautionary and recommended maintenance services that help clients get the best mileage for the vehicle.



Talking about their oil change service, one of the representatives stated, “Besides lubricating the internal components of your vehicle’s engine, motor oil also cools and cleans the internal components. By changing motor oil in accordance with the vehicle’s manufacturer recommendations, you can greatly extend the life of your engine. We also can take care of all of your diesel oil change needs. Green Auto Lube also carries standard motor oil and synthetic motor oil to better suit your needs.”



Changing the motor oil or engine oil according to the recommendation of the vehicle manufacturer adds to the life of the engine. Green Auto Lube offers the best oil change for engines which matches the recommendations of the vehicle manufacturer. This company also offers discount Spokane oil change coupons which eventually help clients save a lot of money on the oil change.



Green Auto Lube will offer services like green oil change and ancillary services. To find out about the latest Green Auto Lube update especially their grand opening, clients can visit their social media pages. Future customers can find their social media pages on all the leading social media sites such as Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.



About Green Auto Lube

Green Auto Lube is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American-made bio-based lubricants, reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. Green Auto Lube's main goal is to provide unparalleled customer service and great prices on our re-refined lubricating product line and standard oil changes. They provide complete peace of mind to the client while leaving their facility with their double check procedure providing complete quality assurance.



To know more about them, please visit http://greenautolube.com/services/green-oil-changes/