Green Bond Verification Market to See Booming Growth : Trucost, Bureau Veritas, SynTao Green Finance

Key Players in This Report Include:

KPMG (United Kingdom), Trucost (United Kingdom), Bureau Veritas (France), SGS (Switzerland), EY (United Kingdom), SynTao Green Finance (China), DNV-GL (Norway), Kestrel Verifier (United States) and TUV NORD (Indonesia)



Definition:

A green bond is a fixed-income financial instrument used to raise funds from investors in the debt capital market. The bond issuer typically raises a fixed amount of capital from investors over a set period of time, repaying the capital when the bond matures and paying an agreed-upon amount of interest along the way. A green bond differs from a regular bond by being "labelled," i.e. designated as "green" by the issuer or another entity, with a commitment made to use the proceeds of green bonds transparently and exclusively to finance or refinance "green" projects, assets, or business activities with an environmental benefit. A green label can also be applied to a bond either by entity through inclusion in a green bond index or through a "tag" on frequently applied market analytical tools like the Bloomberg Terminal.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 6 January 2022, Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the acquisition of PreScience, a US-based leader of Project Management / Construction management services for Transportation Infrastructure projects - highly recognized for its expertise on highways, bridges and rail/transit.



Market Trend

- Increasing Investment In Research And Development



Market Drivers

- Increasing Investments From Retail Investors

- Increasing Number Of Climate-Safe Project In Develop Regions



Opportunities

- Increased Government Initiatives On Green Bond Verification

- Rising Opportunities In Developing Nations



The Global Green Bond Verification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Constructing 'Green' Buildings, Low Emissions Vehicles Loan, Retrofitting Factories), Green Bond Issuers (Government Agencies, Corporates, Banks, Development Agencies), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Others), Green Bond Type (Green "Use Of Proceeds" Bond, Green "Use Of Proceeds" Revenue Bond, Green Project Bond, Green Securitized Bond)



Global Green Bond Verification market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



