Green Building Expert BEE Inc. to Assist Gucci with Design and LEED Certification for Shanghai Store

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- BEE inc., the green building, sustainable design and LEED consulting experts, proudly announces a partnership with world-renowned brand Gucci to provide design and LEED Gold CI certification consultancy for Gucci's new flagship Shanghai store. The store, which will be located in the IAPM shopping mall on Huai Hai Road, will consist of two stories of retail space with a café on the fourth floor.



BEE inc. will assist Gucci in pioneering a sustainable design for their newest store by attempting LEED certification for the project and by using green building materials in the construction and interior design of the store. Opening later this summer, the new eco-friendly building will be designed and built to showcase Gucci's iconic brand and image while embracing the concepts of sustainability and green design.



According to an article on the website by David Sutton, Ph.D., "Principles of sustainable development are easy enough to understand. They simply require that we look to nature for guiding principles. Natural systems have undergone four billion years of R&D in perfecting their life-sustaining processes. Moving towards sustainability and a circular economy will require a fundamental understanding of the natural systems that support us and all of our activities. Sustainable living is mindful living - being conscious of how we are involved with, directly affect, and are totally dependent upon our planet's life-support systems."



BEE inc. has provided LEED consulting in China with clients including naked Retreats, United Family Hospitals, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Haworth, Akzo Nobel and many more. Embracing a holistic approach that includes social sustainability, BEE inc. works with clients to create a plan that addresses the social, economic and environmental factors of doing business. Companies then use these principles to guide decision-making and policy.



BEE inc. was born out of the realization that a large knowledge gap exists between engineering and design teams introducing sustainable solutions and the construction teams in charge of bringing these solutions to life. BEE inc.'s consulting services include LEED (R) certification, whereby the BEE inc. team will execute all, or part of, the work necessary to carry out a LEED (R) project under any of the certification systems - including project application, credit documentation, energy calculations, and final submission. They also offer corporate services including sustainability planning and marketing strategies to either improve the impact of clients' current operations or to promote their achievements. For more information, visit http://www.bee-inc.com/.