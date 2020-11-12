New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Reports and Data added a research publication document on Global Green Building Market. Breaking the business down into major segments and highlighting different regions to get an in-depth analysis of this market. The study perfectly balances both subjective and statistical information to explain the current market scenario. The study uses relevant market data, like for historical years it uses data from 2016-2018 and taking 2019 as the base year it gives a result which is predicted to the year 2027.



The Global Green Building Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 247.26 billion in 2019 to USD 671.37 billion in 2027. Increasing concerns regarding growing environmental pollution has compelled governments around the world to formulate policies and regulations which requires the usage of eco-friendly solutions. This factor is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Green Building market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Green Building market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report Alumasc Group PLC, Amvik Systems, BASF SE, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, Certain Teed Corporation, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc, Kingspan Group PLC and Owens Corning. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Green Building market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Exterior Products

Interior Products

Building Systems

Solar Products

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Offline

Online



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Green Building Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Green Building Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Green Building Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued….



