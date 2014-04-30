Green Building Materials Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 12.5% Between 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Green Building Materials Market with analysis and forecast of the global volume and revenues. This report observes that the revenue of green building materials was USD106.32 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 234.77 billionby 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2013 to 2019.



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Key application segments analyzed in this study include framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, interior finishing, others applications of green building materials. Insulation applications were the largest segment and accounted for about 21% of the market share in 2012. This is a mature segment and nevertheless is expected to show healthy growth numbers as compared to the rest of the segments by 2019. Roofingand otherapplications are expected to see a decline in market share considering growth of the framing, insulation, exterior siding, and interior finishing.



Commercial and industrialsectors showed the highest demand in 2012 and accounted for over 22% of the market share,supported by high development of industrial sector coupled with commercial facilities in the emerging markets. This segment is expected to dominate the end-user based demand in the next few years till 2019. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2013 and 2019. R & D centres and residential segments accounted for a lower share butare expected to show healthy growth rates over coming few years.



North America dominated the global market for green building materials in 2012. With over 35% global market share in terms of volume, North America is the leading marketin green building materials. Europe accounted for about 32% of the total volume share in 2012.The global green building materials market has witnessed significant growth during the recent past. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for commercial development and expansions and is expected to show the highest growth numbers between 2013 and 2019.



The top five companies, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company, Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation and Kingspan Group Plc. are expected to dominate the market for green building materials and these companies accounted for over 12% of the market share in 2012. Other companies such as PPG Industries, Forbo International SA, Lafarge, Alumasc Group Plc. and others are some of the other important players in the green building materials market.



Green Building Materials Market: Application Analysis



- Framing

- Insulation

- Roofing

- Exterior siding

- Interior finishing

- Others



Green Building Materials Market: End-user Analysis



- Public facilities

- Education

- Commercial and industrial

- Healthcare

- R & D centres

- Residential

- Others



Green Building Materials Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- AsiaPacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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