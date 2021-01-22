New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Green Building Materials Market



Green building materials are designed for developing infrastructures that are environmentally friendly. The goal of utilizing green building technology is to eliminate or significantly reduce the negative impacts of commercial and residential construction on human health and the environment. The purpose is fulfilled by better site selection, design, construction, maintenance, and proper disposal of waste. According to a recent analysis by Reports & Data, the global Green Building market size is estimated to reach USD 573.91 Billion from USD 254.76 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027.



The green building materials market growth is driven by the expansion of construction activities along with favourable government initiatives aimed at the implementation of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly construction standards.



High demand for green building materials from construction applications in developed economies is propelling industry growth. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and associated demand for the owing to its various cost-saving and environmental benefits will foster green building materials market size over the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Green Building Materials market and profiled in the report are:



PPG Industries, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Lafarge, Owens Corning, National Fiber, RedBuilt, LLC, Binderholz GmbH, Bauder Limited and Alumasc Group, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Structural

Interior

Exterior

Others



End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Commercial

Residential



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others



Regional Outlook



The APAC region is forecast to dominate the global green building materials market in the projected timeframe. Due to significant growth in the adoption of sustainable building practices in the Southeast Asian countries. Growing concerns environmental degradation and over national energy security in several countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, will boost regional industry growth through 2027.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Green Building Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Green Building Materials market and its competitive landscape.



