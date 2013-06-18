Green Chemicals and Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Construction chemicals are the chemicals that are added in specific formulations with the cement or concrete during construction to meet the functional, aesthetic, or design requirements of any infrastructure. Green chemicals are the chemicals that do not contain the components that are harmful to human health or environment. Green chemicals are increasingly preferred in construction industry now-a-days due to their numerous benefits such as strength, increased durability, color, chemical resistance, minimum use of water and cement, ability to withstand climatic changes, and protection from natural factors such as fire and heat among others. These are widely used in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial, and other infrastructure projects.



Green chemicals can be categorized into three major types as



Concrete admixtures

Adhesives and sealants

Flame retardants



Rise in the infrastructure developments across the globe due to urbanization is in full swing. Large scale investments in public and private sectors are driving the demand for the chemical and materials required in construction. Governments are undertaking large scale projects such as construction of road lines, highways, and public infrastructure projects. Contractors and builders are considerably cutting down on under construction time by making use of new chemical technologies and construction aids.



This is leading to the reduction in construction expenditure and improvement in the quality of work. Although, green chemical technologies are currently used in large scale infrastructure developments such as highways and bridges, they are increasingly accepted for use in residential applications. It is expected that concrete admixtures will be used in the construction of smaller infrastructures too in near future.



Some of the major players in the green chemicals and materials manufacturing include Holcim Ltd, Lafarge, USG Corporation, Kingspan Group Plc, BASF, Bayer Material Science AG, Anderson Corporation, CENTRIA, SAGE Electrochromics Inc., Skanska, Balfour Beatty Plc, Stockland, HOCHTIEF, and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



