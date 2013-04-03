Green Clean Junk Removal Offers Same Day Junk Removal in Los Angeles and New York

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Green Clean Junk Removal, a renowned LA based junk removal company, is now guaranteeing its clients with the service of same day junk removal in Los Angeles and NY. Despite of the hour, the company assures its clients to assist them with picking their junk and debris within the same day of their request.



Comprising of and offering a diverse range of services, Green Clean Junk Removal particularly aims at assisting people who are looking forward to a quick rubbish garbage removal from their Los Angeles residential or commercial property. The company offers the most reliable services assisting clients with rubbish garbage removal in Los Angeles and New York.



In their range of services, Green Clean Junk Removal offers its clients with removal services, including of clean up, trash and waste, garbage collection, construction debris, construction and hauling service in Los Angeles and NY.



With their expertise in effective garbage pickup in New York and LA, Green Clean Junk Removal has developed a niche in the state communities. A spokesperson from the company mentions, “Our Junk Removal service is quite respectable. Our huge dump trucks have the potential of removing just about anything from your home or business. For instance, business service junk; bathroom junk; garage junk; office junk; general junk; building junk; appliance junk; amongst others.”



The spokesperson assures its clients by further stating, “If you have junk or debris that needs to be removed from your home or business all you have to do is call Green Clean Junk Removal any time day or night and our experts will be there to assist you.”



About Green Clean Junk Removal

Green Clean Junk Removal Services provides great service to Homeowners, Contractors & Real Estate Agents. It takes away almost any material that can be fitted into the trucks, without ever lifting a finger. It will remove junk from wherever it’s located and it won’t leave a dent or speck of dirt behind. Green Clean Junk Removal provides same day pick up of any unwanted item. Its professional crew of workers has been trained to deal with any junk removal process in the safest and most efficient manner.



For more information, please visit http://www.greencleanjunkremoval.com or call 888-347-2851.