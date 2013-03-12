Green Clean Junk Removal Services Offers Professional Trash Pickup Services in NY

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Green Clean Junk Removal Services, a renowned junk and trash removal company in New York, has come up with online booking services for its customers. The company provides a contact form which can be filled by customers for any inquiry regarding junk removal services. Thus, they can save time by scheduling an online appointment with the company within their comfort.



A spokesperson for Green Clean Junk Removal stated, “For your convenience, we provide online booking services as well as a contact form for any questions you might have. Or we’d love to have you call! ” While opting for online booking services, customers can select the type of service they require depending on the amount of junk they need to get removed.



The company provides the most affordable services as per the budget. Nonetheless, with its prompt services and dedicated work culture, the company has gained the reputation of being the most reliable services provider for rubbish and garbage removal in New York. Its professionals make it a point to get the job done on time.



The company has been simplifying trash pickup services in New York by providing efficient services within client’s budget. Moreover, as the accredited junk removal contractors train the professional workers at the company to deal in any junk removal process in the safest and efficient manner, clients get high-end professional trash pickup services in NY.



This garbage pickup company in New York makes every attempt to recycle and reuse all the junk that it removes from homes or businesses. It handles everything including loading up all of the rubbish, hauling it away, and finally disposing of it for offices, retail locations, construction sites and more.



About Green Clean Junk Removal Services

Green Clean Junk Removal Services provides great service to Homeowners, Contractors & Real Estate Agents. It takes away almost any material that can be fitted in the trucks, without ever lifting a finger. It will remove junk from wherever it’s located and it won’t leave a dent or speck of dirt behind. Green Clean Junk Removal provides same day pick up of any unwanted item. Its professional crew of workers has been trained to deal with any junk removal process in the safest and pace efficient manner.



