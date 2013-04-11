Green Cleaning Products Improve Health

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- In the past few years, all-natural and organic cleaning products started filling grocery stores. Consumers should know that just because a cleaner is labeled as “green,” that doesn’t mean it’s safe. But with the proper knowledge, you’ll have the right product to keep your home clean and healthy – just like the products we use here at Maid to Clean.



It’s important to remove harsh and toxic chemicals from your home, because over time, they can cause disease and health problems. The Environment Protection Agency says some products can cause long-term problems with the skin and eyes, but other organs are also at risk. The cleaning industry employs about 2.8 million janitors – and without the proper care, they are likely exposed to high-risk products.



The EPA says consumers should chose “less hazardous products that have positive environmental attributes (e.g., biodegradability, low toxicity, low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, reduced packaging, low life cycle energy use) and taking steps to reduce exposure can minimize harmful impacts to custodial workers and building occupants, improve indoor air quality, and reduce water and ambient air pollution while also ensuring the effectiveness of cleaning in removing biological and other contaminants from the building's interior.”



5 RULES FOR BUYING PRODUCTS

- Include environmental factors as well as traditional considerations of price and performance as part of the normal purchasing process.

- Emphasize pollution prevention early in the purchasing process.

- Examine multiple environmental attributes throughout a product's or service's life cycle.

- Compare relative environmental impacts when selecting products and services.

- Collect and base purchasing decisions on accurate and meaningful information about environmental performance.



-- The EPA, “Greening Your Purchase of Cleaning Products: A Guide for Purchasers”



Maid to Clean concentrates on organic and biodegradable products. We believe in keeping you and your family safe, and reducing our environmental footprint. Research at the EPA shows that by opting for products like this, you’ll vastly improve your health.



We use biodegradable products like Melamagic, a natural heavy duty cleaner made of Tee Tree oil. It works the same, disinfects floors and kills up to 99.9 percent of all bacteria and virus, but is environmentally friendly, no chlorine, phosphates, ammonia and other caustic chemicals.



Much like the disinfectants we use, Rustic Touch is a natural environmental cleaner that protects and enriches your furniture with natural shine, protecting and conditioning with the protective carnauba wax. We use products that aren’t hazardous, and Rustic Touch is butane free and environmentally sound.



With more than a decade of experience, Maid to Clean offers professional cleaning services in four Florida communities: Orlando, Casselberry, Heathrow and Sorrento.



