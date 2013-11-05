Green Coffee Bean Extract Can Curb Obesity in Adults

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Obesity affects millions of people, and it is not just an anesthetic problem. It is considered a medical condition that can lead to other health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. According to the World Health Organization, one in six adults is obese. A person is considered obese if he or she has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher. BMI is height in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. As obesity poses a serious health threat, people should find ways on how to prevent or curb it. One weight loss supplement which has been found to prevent or treat the condition is 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract by Choice Nutrition Supplements.



Why is green coffee bean extract an ideal supplement for preventing or treating obesity? Well, one of the main causes of obesity is excessive and uncontrolled food consumption, especially among emotional eaters. What generally happens is that they tend to eat excessively and frequently, particularly foods that are high in carbohydrates or sugars, when they are overwhelmed with negative emotions. This can continue to go on without them realizing that they are putting on unhealthy weight. However, with the help of green coffee bean extract, these cravings for food are suppressed naturally and it does not leave them feeling weak or jittery.



Another reason why this weight loss supplement is effective in preventing or treating obesity is that it helps speed up the metabolism process. This happens because the supplement contains chlorogenic acid, which is a compound that decreases the amount of glucose into the bloodstream. And, because there is no sufficient amount of glucose in the bloodstream, the body uses stored fat as energy.



Indeed, the number of obesity cases can be reduced with the help of 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract, which has been proven to promote both natural and healthy weight loss.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I’ve been taking it for a while now and I’ve really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company – I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com