Green Coffee Bean Extract Featured on Dr Oz Show on 9/10/2012 Reports Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Dr Oz recommended green coffee bean extract for weight loss earlier in the year, which resulted in a surge in sales for these supplements. Indeed Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com recently discussed the latest weight loss trends for September, and they found that green coffee bean extract supplements are still one of the top selling weight loss pills right now.



After seeing how popular these supplements have been in recent months, Dr Oz decided to put them to the test once more in the first episode of his new TV series (which aired on September 10th 2012).



He basically took 100 women between the age of 35 and 49 and split them into two groups. 50 people were given green coffee supplements and 50 people were (unknowingly) given a placebo, and they were told not to change their diet or exercise routine in any way.



Green coffee bean extract is rich in chlorogenic acid which slows fat absorption and boosts the metabolism, and it was found to help burn fat and aid weight loss in previous clinical studies. So many people were expecting positive results once more and to be fair, the results were fairly positive.



After two weeks the group as a whole lost 123 pounds in weight. The 50 people who took green coffee supplements during this time lost 82 pounds between them, whilst the placebo group still managed to lose 41 pounds in total (which demonstrates the importance of positive thinking).



The biggest losers from amongst the green coffee group managed to lose 4 pounds and reduce their waist size by 3 inches, and this was just in a two week period. So these results demonstrate that green coffee supplements can be really effective.



Dr Oz does, however, make the point that a green coffee bean extract supplement is definitely not some kind of miracle pill. It is simply an effective weight loss supplement that will help many people lose a few extra pounds, and make it easier for them to hit their targets.



