Green Coffee Bean Extract Max: Lose Weight with a Trusted Brand

Tuitjenhorn, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Green Coffee Bean Extract Max, fitness freaks can now lose weight with the help of a trusted brand. This product is made up of pure green coffee beans that have not yet been roasted to a dark brown color. It is a safe and healthy way to lose weight.



It is common knowledge that coffee has anti-oxidant properties whereby it aides fat loss. These properties are diminished when the coffee beans are roasted. So Green Coffee Bean Extract Max preserves these properties and gives its users the full impact and effects of the coffee beans. It also helps in increasing the metabolic rate which speeds up weight loss.



This product is available in the form of green coffee bean extract capsules 800mg, and each serving size contains 800mg of green coffee bean extract. To ensure complete safety it is advised that consumption of very high green coffee bean extract dose of this product should be avoided. Exceeding the daily dosage will not alter results any further than it is normally possible.



Talking about green coffee bean extract side effects, clinical studies have shown that the product does not cause any harmful side-effects even at doses as high as 1075mg. But since green coffee beans extract contain pure coffee beans, they might induce caffeine related side effects which are very much normal and not all dangerous in any way. Apart from that, this product has no side effects as it is made up of completely natural ingredients and has no additives.



Since this product is a recent advancement in relation to weight loss techniques in methods so clinical researches keep taking place from time to time to test its authenticity. The product has an added benefit of keeping the blood pressure of a person within normal range and does not increase the blood pressure. A clinical research has been carried out to test this property. One hundred and seventeen patients were tested on the effects of high blood pressure and no side effects were found. That is this product does not cause any contraindication in people who have high blood pressure.



Benefits of this product include the following:



- No harmful side effects.

- Very safe as it contains natural green coffee beans.

- No additives.

- A much better option as compared to liposuction etc.

- It does not cause any interference with any other medicines being consumed.

- It has anti-cancerous properties as is the case with any caffeine product.

- Lowers blood pressure to normal levels.

- Increases metabolic rate.



For any further details and to place an order, interested folks are advised to visit website



About Raspberryweightloss.net

Raspberryweightloss.net provides up-to-date information about the latest weight loss supplements.



Media Contact:

G.F.M. Jong

info@raspberryweightloss.net

http://www.raspberryweightloss.net