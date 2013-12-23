Green Coffee Bean Extract May Be the Best Weight Loss Supplement for Diabetic Patients

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- People who have extra weight oftentimes suffer from various illnesses including diabetes, congestive heart failure and more. Losing weight, especially for diabetics, can prove to be difficult because many weight loss supplements in the market are usually contraindicated for their condition. However, some health experts believe that there are a few weight loss supplements out there which may still benefit those who struggle to find the right supplement, especially diabetics. One such weight loss supplement is 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract from Choice Nutrition Supplements.



An organic compound called chlorogenic acid found in green coffee beans has been scientifically proven to help people lose weight. It facilitates weight loss by speeding up the rate of metabolism in your body and limiting the release of glucose into your bloodstream. People who usually have weight problems are those who can’t synthesize glucose quickly enough. If there is excess glucose in your body, it will eventually be stored as fats. This is why many dieticians and fitness experts advise their clients to limit their sugar intake to minimum. Other benefits of green coffee bean extract include its anti-aging and detoxification abilities, helping eliminate free radicals in your body that can cause serious illness later on in life.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com