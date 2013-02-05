Green Coffee Bean Extract Now Available to Buy in Australia

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Green coffee bean extract is not a new discovery it has been used by many civilisations spanning centuries, even millennia. It has been used as a natural, herbal remedy for a multitude of conditions and illnesses, it is only recently that its connection to weight loss has been discovered and exploited.



If there was a pivotal moment that truly propelled green coffee bean extract into the limelight as a serious diet supplement then it was its appearance on the Dr Oz show in 2012. Self styled health guru Dr Mehmet Oz proclaimed green coffee bean extract to be almost miraculous in its ability to prevent fat from accumulating in the body. In his television show he stated that “green coffee bean is the new magic diet pill that help almost any body type lose weight quickly”.



There have been several clinical studies performed over the last few years with results proving extremely positives that back up Dr ‘s slightly over the top description of green coffee. One such study showed women and men who took green coffee extract, lost an astounding amount of fat and weight 17 pounds in 22 weeks.



Green coffee bean is basically the same as you would drink in the morning but it is extracted in its raw and unroasted state. The beans look identical to how you would imagine a regular bean to look – only green.



About GCB Max

GCB Max is a newly introduced product that is aiming at the top end of the market by offering what they consider to be a premier product that includes 200mg of extract plus a 60 day money back guarantee. The product is aimed at every country that allows free trade and for anyone over the age of 18. It does not require a prescription and is deemed safe to use and free from side effects if used in accordance with the manufacturers directives as per the usage instructions.



There are several promotions and discounts available for Australian customers including a buy 5 get 3 free offer.



