Green Coffee Bean Extract - One of the Most Sought-After Weight Loss Supplements Today

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- As a result of its fast and natural weight loss properties and various health benefits, green coffee bean extract is one of the most sought-after weight loss supplements today.



There are hundreds of weight loss supplements that have been made available in the health and wellness market today, but green coffee bean extract stands out among the rest. This natural supplement promotes a hasty weight loss without any side effects. It is extracted from unroasted coffee beans, which gives it its benefits not only for losing weight but also for one’s overall health. Because it is unroasted, it contains significant amounts of chlorogenic acid, a compound scientifically proven to block the formation of fat.



Another reason why pure GCA Green coffee bean extract is such a big hit to consumers is that it also functions as an antioxidant. Antioxidants are very important in maintaining one’s health because they protect the cells from damage caused by free radicals. Furthermore, it works not only as a fat burner, but also as a great energy booster, providing users with the extra energy needed to get through daily responsibilities or even begin exercising.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com