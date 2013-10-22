Green Coffee Bean Extract Promotes Healthier Lifestyle According to Health Experts

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Some of the leading problems that come with aging include diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, and liver cirrhosis, which oftentimes lead to multiple organ failure. It’s a growing concern for many people over the age of 40 to look fit while at the same time maintain a healthier lifestyle, even though achieving such may seem rather difficult. Oftentimes, people will end up buying into the wrong weight loss programs, diet regimens and even pills that don’t have any scientific backup at all.



These kinds of bogus supplements have caused a huge distrust in weight loss products being sold online and offline. For this reason, many people resort to going back to more traditional methods of losing weight in workout regimens. Oftentimes, this leads to a lot of frustrations due to the excessive amount of time required to actually yield any results. However, with the launch of one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in green coffee bean extract, people can easily lose weight while at the same time have a healthier lifestyle by helping prevent many health problems.



Green coffee bean extract is obtained from raw coffee beans which contain fat burning antioxidants. Essentially, it boosts up fat oxidation which later on reduces body size. The chlorogenic acid found in green coffee bean extract protects your body from free radicals which stress your body and can therefore lead to various ailments. Moreover, it slows down the rate at which carbohydrates gets stored as fats within your cells. Unlike commercial weight loss supplements, green coffee bean extract doesn’t have any known adverse side effects. Scientific findings have shown that green coffee bean extract can help people naturally lose up to 17 pounds within 3 months. Aside from weight loss, green coffee bean extract is also proven to help prevent hypertension, improve cardiovascular function and control blood sugar levels. With the use of green coffee bean extract, you don’t need to perform strenuous exercise or strict diet plans.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com