Green Coffee Bean Extract Proven to Be Even More Effective with HCA

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Green coffee bean extract is now the biggest trend in the health and wellness community. It is one of the most popular weight loss supplements today because of its success rate at helping people lose weight. Recently, it was proven to be even more effective when combined with Hydroxycitric acid or HCA.



This makes one of Choice Nutrition Supplements latest products, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract one of the most in-demand supplements today. It is also recommended by many fitness experts and weight loss consultants for people who want to lose weight fast and easily even without diet or exercise. Choice Nutrition Supplements 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract contains both Chlorogenic acids and Hydroxycitric acids (HCA) which are two of the world’s most effective compounds in producing weight loss.



Chlorogenic acids facilitate weight loss by:



1. Reducing body fat

2. Speeding up the metabolism

3. Impeding the formation of fat

4. Removing free radicals in your body



Hydroxycitric acids facilitate weight loss by:



1. Blocking the formation of fat

2. Increasing the rate your body burns fat

3. Building lean muscles

4. Suppressing the appetite

5. Relieving stress



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com