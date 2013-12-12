Green Coffee Bean Extract Reduces the Signs of Aging

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The benefits of green coffee bean extract go beyond weight as it also reduces the signs of aging by protecting the body from free radicals that damage the cells.



Green coffee bean extract, with its weight loss and antioxidant abilities, is a gem in the health and wellness community. It has been proven that this supplement promotes weight loss by impairing the formation of fat in the body and is achieved with the help of significant amounts of chlorogenic acid it contains. Chlorogenic acid inhibits the entrance of glucose into the bloodstream, which in turn helps prevent fat from being formed in unwanted places.



The benefits of green coffee bean extract aren’t limited to just weight loss as it may also reduce the signs of aging. This is because chlorogenic acid is one of the polyphenols, a group of powerful antioxidants. Being an antioxidant, it prevents free radicals from causing oxidative damage to the DNA of the cells. Oxidative damage can lead to the signs of aging, such as wrinkling of the skin and sore joints. Damage caused by free radicals can also be linked to serious health problems such as Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and cancer.



With its contributing role in promoting overall health, green coffee bean extract is no doubt one of the most important weight loss supplements today.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com