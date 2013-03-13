Green Coffee Bean Extract Review - Miraculous Weight Loss Supplement or Fraud

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Green Coffee Bean Extract Plus is one of the latest diet supplements to take the weight conscious world by storm. It boasts of miraculous weight loss that really works coupled with an average diet and light exercise routine. Based on extensive clinical research, green coffee bean extract has been in and out of the news in the weight loss watching community with approval from most medical experts including the famous doctor who featured an entire episode of his show to talk about the real benefits associated with the extract and to discuss whether any negative side effects have been reported with its use.



Green Coffee Bean Extract Plus is the extract from green coffee beans, a raw form of roasted coffee beans which upon entering the process of being roasted at high level of temperature (up to 475 degrees Celsius) loses most of its weight loss properties. Green coffee bean extract in its pure form contains large amounts of Chlorogenic Acid, giving the beans its green color and enhances the metabolic rates in the body to soar while using up the fatty tissue in the body as fuel and converting it into energy. This results in high energy levels, an increase in weight loss rate, increased stamina and drive.



The amount of Chlorogenic acid in green coffee beans varies with the size of the green coffee beans and their freshness. According to the famous doctor, it is recommended that green coffee bean extract supplementary pills should contain about 50% Chlorogenic acid for the pills to work effectively. However, lab research has indicated that in a trial of administering green coffee bean extract pills to a group of people with 45% Chlorogenic acid, equally effective weight loss was achieved in all the participants.



Apart from Chlorogenic Acid, other ingredients in the Green Coffee Bean Extract Plus include Garcinia Cambogia, Green Tea extract, Caffeine, Raspberry Ketone etc. These ingredients help suppress appetite, convert glucose into energy and inhibit the flow of sugar into the bloodstream. As a result, users will experience lesser cardiovascular problems, higher levels of energy and lesser food cravings.



Green Coffee Bean Extract is no magic pill, it has been formulated after years of research and gained more popularity within the last year ever since the extract made headlines by becoming the talk of the celebrity health experts and weight loss gurus everywhere.



Interested folks may Buy Green Coffee Bean Extract from official website.