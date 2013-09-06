Green Coffee Bean Extract - the Latest Breakthrough in Health and Wellness Science

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Obesity has become an increasing problem for many individuals in today’s society. Not only is weight a condition, it could also lead to various health ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and depression. Too many people these days are so accustomed to having a very sedentary lifestyle that they tend to forget about keeping up with regular exercise and eat a lot of junk foods like burgers and fries for example. An unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits are oftentimes the cause of why people put on extra weight and usually have problems losing it. However, with the recent discovery of green coffee bean extract , losing weight is not as difficult as you may think.



Choice Nutrition Supplements has recently introduced a revolutionary weight loss supplement in 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract . It is a dietary supplement that contains chlorogenic acid and natural antioxidants. Chlorogenic acid is an organic compound known to help you lose weight by breaking down and processing fatty acids more efficiently while the antioxidants help you get rid of free radicals in your body which can later cause various illnesses. These two ingredients are what make 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract a highly regarded weight loss supplement.



“I really enjoyed the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and truly noticed a difference. I have more energy, which means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company. I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



To know more about Choice Nutrition Supplements, visit their website at www.ChoiceNutritionSupplements.com



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com