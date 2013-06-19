Green Coffee Bean Extract Version SVETOL (R) Is Explained in New Article on Life and Food's Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Life and Food, an online retailer that sells high-quality natural supplements, has just posted an article on its website that helps explain everything there is to know about a version of green coffee bean extract called SVETOL (R).



While a lot of people have probably heard about green coffee bean extract and its ability to help people lose weight, not as many are familiar with SVETOL and what helps to make it so unique. As the newly-posted article explains, SVETOL is a trademarked version of green coffee bean extract (GCBE) that is the only type made from the premium Robusta variety of green coffee beans. In addition, because of the way it is processed, SVETOL green coffee is different than other forms of GCBE.



For example, SVETOL green coffee extract contains an impressive amount of chlorogenic acids, as well as a “patented ratio of 5-caffeoylquinic acids to total chlorogenic acids (0.2-0.3) that researchers have found to maximize SVETOL’s beneficial physiological effects.” In addition, SVETOL does not contain two compounds called cafestol and kahweol that are typically found in most versions of GCBE; they have been shown to cause negative side effects in some people.



Because of the special way that SVETOL is extracted, the article notes, it has been found to be extremely bioavailable. In other words, when people take the chlorogenic acid supplement SVETOL, it will absorb quickly and easily into their systems.



“The health benefits of SVETOL – weight loss and improved body composition among others – have been proven in 8 scientific studies, both experimental and clinical, giving it a great scientific advantage over other GCBE products that have been rushed to the market without being studied thoroughly,” the article concluded, adding that for people who are interested in purchasing SVETOL, they can rest assured that it has been well-researched and both its safety and efficacy have been proven.



Since the day Life and Food opened for business, the company has strived to offer their customers the best-quality supplements that are available. This is definitely the case with its Green Coffee Bean Extract Gold product, which is made with premium SVETOL. Each serving of two capsules contains 200 mg of SVETOL at 45 percent chlorogenic acid standardization, and 600 mg of 50 percent chlorogenic acid extract.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about SVETOL is welcome to visit Life and Food’s user-friendly website; there, they can read the newly-posted article, as well as information about the other top-quality supplements the company has in stock.



About Life and Food

Life and Food is a trusted brand and online retailer of the purest and highest quality natural dietary and health supplements with the mission of providing their customers with supplements that will be the most beneficial to their health. They carry both their own brand of health supplements and products from some of the most trusted brands in the natural health supplement industry. Every Life and Food supplement is tested thoroughly for purity and efficacy in cGMP facilities. For more information, please visit http://www.lifefoodpro.com/