Green Coffee Bean Extract Weight Loss Benefits and Side Effects Revealed in New Study

A few months ago hardly anyone was interested in green coffee, or supplements derived from green coffee bean extract. However all that has changed because green coffee supplements are now flying off the shelves. So what are the reasons for this, and what are the weight loss benefits (and side effects) of green coffee bean extract supplements?



Well there are two main reasons why everyone wants to buy green coffee bean extract right now.



First of all there was a major study conducted by Dr Joe Vinson that clearly demonstrated that green coffee bean extract can help you lose weight. He pulled together a group of 16 overweight people and gave them green coffee supplements every day.



Each of them stuck to a diet of around 2400 calories per day (well above the recommended average) and yet they still lost a lot of weight. In fact each person managed to lose an average of 17 pounds over the 22 week period.



Dr Joe Vinson concluded that: "Taking multiple capsules of green coffee extract a day, while eating a low fat, healthful diet and exercising regularly, appears to be a safe, effective, inexpensive way to lose weight."



The second reason why many people want to buy green coffee supplements right now is because Dr Oz discussed the results of this study on his TV show and actually conducted his own little experiment. He gave these supplements to two (overweight) volunteers and one of them lost 2 pounds in less than one week, whilst the other lost 5 pounds in total.



So these are the two main reasons why green coffee bean extract is really hot right now. If you are wondering whether it is safe to take these supplements every day, the good news is that there are no real side effects.



None of the 16 people in the clinical study reported any side effects, and the only minor side effects relate to the tiny amount of caffeine that is found in each supplement.



