Green Coffee Bean Extract Widely Featured on Various Online Health Magazines

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Green coffee bean extract has become a huge phenomenon in the health and wellness industry. It was first featured on the renowned Dr. Oz health TV show and what followed was a huge splash of fame for this wonderful weight loss product. Various online magazines have been featuring it on their websites and generated a huge impact on green coffee bean extracts popularity. The reason why green coffee beans are being used is because roasted coffee beans lose their essential ingredient when roasted.



What makes green coffee bean extract so popular is its overall efficacy as a proven weight buster. The key ingredient that makes it so effective is an organic compound called chlorogenic acid. The role of chlorogenic acid includes speeding up your metabolism which hastens the fat burning process helping you lose weight naturally. In addition, chlorogenic acid regulates the level of blood sugar in your body, contributing toward the prevention of diabetes. It can also slow the aging process by helping your cells regenerate more quickly. Furthermore, it can improve your circulation helping you feel revitalized. With its various benefits, it’s no wonder many health magazines want to write about it and promote various green coffee bean extract products in their blogs.



Choice Nutrition Supplements 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract is one of the fastest selling green coffee bean extract weight loss supplements available today and is being widely recognized for being highly efficient while at the same affordable.



“I really enjoyed the GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I've been taking it for a while now and I've really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company--I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com