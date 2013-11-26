Green Coffee Bean Extract Works as a Powerful Antioxidant

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Usually credited for its weight loss properties, green coffee bean extract also works as a powerful antioxidant. This proves that its benefits go beyond just weight loss – it also promotes overall wellness.



Made from unroasted coffee beans, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract is made available to consumers in pill form. Therefore, they can avoid dealing with the very bitter taste that comes with unroasted coffee beans. The main contributor for this supplement’s ability to promote healthy and fast weight loss is the high amounts of the compound chlorogenic acid that it contains. Studies have found that the compound inhibits the entrance of glucose into the bloodstream after eating, which prevents the further formation of fat.



In addition to being a natural weight loss supplement, green coffee bean extract also works as a natural antioxidant. This is because chlorogenic acid is actually one of the polyphenols, a group of powerful antioxidants. As an antioxidant, it helps eliminate free radicals in the body, which damage healthy cells and are the culprits of various diseases including heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.



Furthermore, people get to enjoy the weight loss and antioxidant properties of green coffee bean extract without any side effects such as the jitters or feeling weak. In fact, consumers have reported to experience a boost in their energy levels when taking the supplement.



“I have always been skeptical about these nutritional supplements, but I have been using this product for a few weeks now and wow, what a difference. Every day I wake up just feeling energized.” – Waldo, 100% GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com